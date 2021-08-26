Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $662,761.86 and approximately $3,811.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.19 or 0.00752344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00098074 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

