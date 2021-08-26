Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) Insider Kenneth Murray Acquires 250,000 Shares

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP) insider Kenneth Murray purchased 250,000 shares of Blue Planet Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

LON BLP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 28 ($0.37). 105,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.08. The company has a market cap of £13.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. Blue Planet Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Blue Planet Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

