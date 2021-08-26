Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,996,000.

