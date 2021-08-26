Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,586 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 423,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,782,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.51. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.