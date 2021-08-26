Blue Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.0% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.47 on Thursday, reaching $216.56. 578,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,699,801. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

