Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 86 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $5.54 on Thursday, hitting $2,836.04. 43,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,605.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,843.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

