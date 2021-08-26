Blue Square Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.49. 619,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $413.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

