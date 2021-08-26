Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 122,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,682,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.22. The firm has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

