Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 39.2% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.00 billion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.89.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

