Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $154.71. 281,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

