Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Motco increased its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 20,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $935.27. 9,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,166. The company has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $887.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $945.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.