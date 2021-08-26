BOMB (BOMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $255,721.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006299 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $255,721.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.36 or 0.99455963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00039550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00069903 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009827 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 904,724 coins and its circulating supply is 903,936 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

