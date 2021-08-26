Bonfida Price Down 3% This Week (FIDA)

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00007543 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bonfida has a market cap of $160.50 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00154149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,155.42 or 0.99950083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.93 or 0.01023615 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.85 or 0.06672150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonfida’s official website is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com

Bonfida Coin Trading

