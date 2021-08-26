Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,467.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,263.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,189.01. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Booking by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

