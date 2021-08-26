Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $22.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,286.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,189.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

