Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 59.8% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 5.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,263.79 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,189.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

