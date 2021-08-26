Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Reduced by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,270.57. 16,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,255. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 225.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,189.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

