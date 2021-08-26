BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Hits $23.75 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $209.44 or 0.00446317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $23.75 million and $340.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 40.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4,800.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.18 or 0.00989176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.43 or 0.00757426 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,395 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

