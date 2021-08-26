Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86,485 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for about 2.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of BOX worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in BOX by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,599,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $22,205,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BOX by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 983,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 786,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.24. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

