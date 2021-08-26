BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

