BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.86.

BOX stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

