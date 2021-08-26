BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

BOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.64 on Thursday. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.