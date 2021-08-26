BOX Token Hits Market Cap of $3.08 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOX Token has traded up 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $690.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.82 or 0.00487612 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000796 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

