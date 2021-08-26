BOX Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,123.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $1,123.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.00457039 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000733 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.