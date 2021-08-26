Brady (BRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Brady alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.