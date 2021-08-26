Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

