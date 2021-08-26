Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Update

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RIINF remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Braveheart Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.31.
About Braveheart Resources
