Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $965,383.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.46 or 0.00754308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00098063 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.