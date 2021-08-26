Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNTGY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.52. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

