Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Hits $0.64 on Top Exchanges

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $39.78 million and $466,180.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00121713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00154629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,196.51 or 1.00009986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.99 or 0.01025573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.04 or 0.06632598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

