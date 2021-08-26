Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) vs. Centene (NYSE:CNC) Head-To-Head Review

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) and Centene (NYSE:CNC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Bright Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Centene shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bright Health Group and Centene’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centene $111.12 billion 0.33 $1.81 billion $5.00 12.74

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bright Health Group and Centene, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Health Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Centene 0 4 14 0 2.78

Bright Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 74.48%. Centene has a consensus price target of $83.23, indicating a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Centene.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Health Group and Centene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A Centene 0.61% 10.39% 3.88%

Summary

Centene beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid. The Specialty Services segment offers healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

