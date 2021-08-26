Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 13,714 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

