Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 3,616 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

