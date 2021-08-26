Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 6,401 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.