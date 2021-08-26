Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

AWK stock opened at $180.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $185.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.