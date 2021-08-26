Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.10% of The Timken worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.72. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

