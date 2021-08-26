Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 13,446 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in American Tower by 41.5% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 35,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,246 shares of company stock worth $2,301,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $282.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.90. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

