Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 29,402 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Hexcel worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.68 and a beta of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

