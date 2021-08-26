Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 6,823 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1,249.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 131.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HUBS opened at $685.25 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $686.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $608.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.41 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

