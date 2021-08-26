Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $59,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.65 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

