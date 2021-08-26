Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

