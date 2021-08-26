Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 495.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 71.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,883 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

