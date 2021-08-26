Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.42.

NYSE LAD opened at $341.43 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.21 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.