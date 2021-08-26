Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $188.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.