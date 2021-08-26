Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $70,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE:GPN opened at $165.25 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.