Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $4.93 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 45,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

