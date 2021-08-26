Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $4.54 Million Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNNE opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. On average, analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

