Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $4.80 Million Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 941,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.99. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.36 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

