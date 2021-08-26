Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 287.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,226 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

