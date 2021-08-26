Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 12,661 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.71.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

