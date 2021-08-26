Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 3,273 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,074 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $547.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $525.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

